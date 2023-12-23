Will Texas A&M be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 30 NR 30

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M's best wins

Texas A&M's signature win of the season came in a 65-51 victory on November 25 against the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in the RPI. That signature victory over Cal included a team-leading 11 points from Lauren Ware. Janiah Barker, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 59/RPI) on December 6

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 81/RPI) on November 12

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 84/RPI) on December 3

73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 157/RPI) on November 9

80-35 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Aggies have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas A&M is playing the 202nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 17 games remaining this year, including 13 against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Texas A&M's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.