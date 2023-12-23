Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Predators on December 23, 2023
Player prop bet options for Joe Pavelski, Filip Forsberg and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (at 3:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 30 points. He has 13 goals and 17 assists this season.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Forsberg's 38 points are important for Nashville. He has 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Roman Josi has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with seven goals and 20 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
