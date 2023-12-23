The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) square off against the Nashville Predators (19-14) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network. The Stars defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have put up a 6-3-1 record after totaling 39 total goals (eight power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 27.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 37 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Stars vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Predators 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

Predators (+115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 19-8-4 overall and 6-4-10 in overtime games.

Dallas has 21 points (9-2-3) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 22 games (17-3-2, 36 points).

In the eight games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-2-0 record (12 points).

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 10-5-1 (21 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Stars finished 9-3-3 in those contests (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 25th 29.6 Shots 30 22nd 17th 31 Shots Allowed 31 17th 13th 22.58% Power Play % 20% 18th 2nd 87.13% Penalty Kill % 76.85% 25th

Stars vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

