Saturday's 7:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) and the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Rockets' Alperen Sengun as players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets won their most recent game against the Mavericks, 122-96, on Friday. Sengun led the way with 22 points, and also had 15 boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22 15 3 0 0 1 Jabari Smith Jr. 21 8 1 0 0 1 Jalen Green 17 6 4 2 0 3

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's averages for the season are 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet's averages on the season are 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers for the season are 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Jalen Green averages 17.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers for the season are 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 19.3 4.5 8.3 1.7 0.7 2.9 Alperen Sengun 17.8 9.5 4.5 0.9 1.1 0.6 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5 10.4 2.1 0.4 1.1 1.3 Jalen Green 14 4.6 2.9 0.4 0.4 1.6 Tari Eason 9.7 7.3 1.4 1.2 0.6 0.9

