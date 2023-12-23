Alperen Sengun is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets meet at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 17.5 points, 2.3 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 17.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Saturday is 0.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).

VanVleet has connected on 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 14.5-point over/under for Jabari Smith Jr. on Saturday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (13.5).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

He has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

