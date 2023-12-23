Southwest Division foes square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) host the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center on December 23, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 15th.

The Rockets score an average of 111.8 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 6-7 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score more points per game at home (112.6) than away (110.8), and also concede fewer points at home (100.3) than away (116.8).

At home Houston is giving up 100.3 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than it is on the road (116.8).

The Rockets pick up 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.5) than away (26.6).

Rockets Injuries