The Houston Rockets (14-12) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets head into this matchup on the heels of a 122-96 victory against the Mavericks on Friday. Alperen Sengun scored a team-high 22 points for the Rockets in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg 9.3 7.2 1.2 Reggie Bullock SF Out Illness 1.9 1.2 0.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Cody Zeller: Questionable (Ankle), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 223.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.