The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) will aim to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

North Texas has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 231st.

The Mean Green put up five fewer points per game (67.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.2).

North Texas has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, North Texas averaged 2.1 more points per game (65.6) than it did when playing on the road (63.5).

Defensively the Mean Green played better at home last season, allowing 53 points per game, compared to 59.8 in away games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, North Texas fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% clip when playing on the road.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule