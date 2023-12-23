Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama are among the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs square off at American Airlines Center on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -110) 10.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -132)

The 36.5 points prop total set for Doncic on Saturday is 3.8 more than his scoring average on the season (32.7).

He has averaged 2.1 less rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 1.4 less than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Saturday's over/under for Derrick Jones Jr. is 10.5 points, 0.6 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Jones averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -110) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points during the 2023-24 season, equal to Saturday's prop total.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -123) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Keldon Johnson has scored 17.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Johnson's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

