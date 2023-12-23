Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Spurs on December 23, 2023
Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama are among the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs square off at American Airlines Center on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|36.5 (Over: -106)
|10.5 (Over: -110)
|10.5 (Over: +122)
|3.5 (Over: -132)
- The 36.5 points prop total set for Doncic on Saturday is 3.8 more than his scoring average on the season (32.7).
- He has averaged 2.1 less rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).
- Doncic has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 1.4 less than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).
- Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Derrick Jones Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- Saturday's over/under for Derrick Jones Jr. is 10.5 points, 0.6 more than his season average.
- He has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Jones averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -110)
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|1.5 (Over: +130)
- Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points during the 2023-24 season, equal to Saturday's prop total.
- He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 12.5).
- Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -123)
|1.5 (Over: -111)
- Keldon Johnson has scored 17.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points less than Saturday's over/under.
- He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Johnson's season-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
