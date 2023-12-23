A pair of sliding teams meet when the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) host the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Spurs are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game losing streak against the Mavericks, who have lost three straight. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KENS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -7.5 238.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 points in 15 of 28 games this season.

The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 236, 2.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks are 14-14-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.

Dallas has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Mavericks have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 15 53.6% 118.1 228.4 117.9 240.1 233.1 Spurs 12 44.4% 110.3 228.4 122.2 240.1 231.6

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of Mavericks' last 10 outings have hit the over.

When playing at home, Dallas sports a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-6-0).

The 118.1 points per game the Mavericks score are only 4.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.2).

When Dallas puts up more than 122.2 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Mavericks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 14-14 2-1 18-10 Spurs 11-16 6-10 18-9

Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Mavericks Spurs 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-3 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-7

