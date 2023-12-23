The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (3-18) for a contest between Southwest Division rivals at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, KENS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 31.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made treys per game (third in league).

Kyrie Irving posts 23 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dereck Lively averages 8.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 73.5% from the floor.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 19 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in league).

The Spurs are getting 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.

The Spurs are getting 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs are getting 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Mavericks Spurs 119.9 Points Avg. 110.7 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 47.1% Field Goal % 45.6% 37.2% Three Point % 34.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.