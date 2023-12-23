The Houston Rockets, with Dillon Brooks, face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 122-96 win over the Mavericks (his previous action) Brooks put up 10 points.

Below, we look at Brooks' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.1 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 19.2 20.1 PR -- 17.6 18.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Pelicans

Brooks has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 12.2% and 12.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brooks is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brooks' Rockets average 101 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27.2 assists per game.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 21 10 2 2 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.