When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Baylor be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Baylor's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Baylor ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-0 0-0 10 14 48

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor's best wins

Baylor's best victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 12). Baylor secured the 84-77 win on November 14 at home. Sarah Andrews led the offense against Utah, posting 18 points. Next on the team was Dre'Una Edwards with 14 points.

Next best wins

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 24/RPI) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 62/RPI) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 89/RPI) on November 19

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on November 6

73-50 over South Florida (No. 145/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Bears have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Baylor is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Baylor has been given the 160th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Bears' 18 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.

Baylor's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Baylor's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: FOX

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Baylor games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.