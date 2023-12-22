Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's college basketball slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Indiana Hoosiers.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Boston University Terriers vs. Northeastern Huskies
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cabot Center
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
George Mason Patriots vs. Towson Tigers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: SECU Arena
- Location: Towson, Maryland
How to Watch George Mason vs. Towson
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center
- Location: Farmville, Virginia
How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Longwood
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard Crimson vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Costello Athletic Center
- Location: Lowell, Massachusetts
How to Watch Harvard vs. UMass Lowell
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Jaguars vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
How to Watch Southern vs. Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Clemson Tigers
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Clemson
- TV: ACC Network X
New Mexico Lobos vs. No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Location: Spokane, Washington
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Gonzaga
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green Falcons vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Indiana
- TV: Fubo Sports CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
