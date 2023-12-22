How to Watch Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- In games Texas shoots better than 40.1% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Longhorns are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 19th.
- The 80.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 13.4 more points than the Islanders give up (67.3).
- Texas is 8-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last season at home, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged away from home (69.4).
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns surrendered 67.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.
- Looking at three-pointers, Texas performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|W 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Moody Center
