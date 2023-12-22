Friday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (8-2) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) matching up at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-64 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 82, Texas A&M-CC 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-18.3)

Texas (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Texas' record against the spread this season is 3-7-0, and Texas A&M-CC's is 5-2-0. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in five games, while Islanders games have gone over two times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +125 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per contest (114th in college basketball).

The 37.2 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 161st in the country, and are 2.9 more than the 34.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Texas knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (6.0).

The Longhorns rank 62nd in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 80th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.4 (144th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.