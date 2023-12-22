The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) are heavy underdogs (+34.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game road slide when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -34.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.

Texas A&M has an average total of 144.7 in its matchups this year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Aggies have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston Christian has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-4-0 mark from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 4 40% 75.6 147 69.1 152.7 140.5 Houston Christian 5 62.5% 71.4 147 83.6 152.7 158.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Aggies score are eight fewer points than the Huskies allow (83.6).

Texas A&M is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-4-0 0-0 7-3-0 Houston Christian 5-3-0 0-1 4-4-0

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Houston Christian 15-1 Home Record 8-8 7-4 Away Record 2-13 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.