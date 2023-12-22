The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will hope to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Texas A&M is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Aggies are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 31st.

The Aggies average 75.6 points per game, eight fewer points than the 83.6 the Huskies give up.

When Texas A&M totals more than 83.6 points, it is 2-1.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M played worse when playing at home last season, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced when playing at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it produced a 34% three-point percentage in home games and a 33% mark in away games.

