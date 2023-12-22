Friday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) and the Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) at Reed Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-61 and heavily favors Texas A&M to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 88, Houston Christian 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-27.2)

Texas A&M (-27.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Texas A&M has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while Houston Christian's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Aggies have a 7-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies average 75.6 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (135th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 40.7 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.2 boards per game.

Texas A&M knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (8.8).

The Aggies average 98.5 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball), while allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

Texas A&M has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.5 (31st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (302nd in college basketball).

