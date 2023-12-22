The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is 150.5.

TCU vs. Nevada Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -3.5 150.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points five times.

TCU has an average point total of 158.1 in its contests this year, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Horned Frogs are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

TCU has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Horned Frogs are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 62.3% chance to win.

TCU vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 5 50% 89.8 168.3 68.3 132.2 151.3 Nevada 1 10% 78.5 168.3 63.9 132.2 144.4

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs put up 89.8 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 63.9 the Wolf Pack give up.

When TCU totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

TCU vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 5-5-0 5-4 5-5-0 Nevada 7-3-0 1-0 4-6-0

TCU vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Nevada 13-4 Home Record 14-1 4-7 Away Record 6-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

