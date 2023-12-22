How to Watch TCU vs. Nevada on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
TCU vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.6% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.
- TCU is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 98th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 25.9 more points per game (89.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (63.9).
- TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, TCU put up 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did away from home (72.4).
- The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, TCU fared better in home games last season, averaging 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
