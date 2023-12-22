The SMU Mustangs (6-4) meet the Murray State Racers (3-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This clash will start at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

SMU vs. Murray State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Samuell Williamson: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK B.J. Edwards: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Murray State Players to Watch

Jacobi Wood: 14.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Ellington: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Rob Perry: 16.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Brian Moore Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Quincy Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

SMU vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 138th 77.0 Points Scored 74.4 184th 237th 73.4 Points Allowed 63.4 38th 195th 32.9 Rebounds 35.6 82nd 189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.0 61st 193rd 7.3 3pt Made 7.0 218th 195th 13.1 Assists 15.5 67th 39th 9.6 Turnovers 11.9 182nd

