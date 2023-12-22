The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

SMU vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

SMU is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers sit at 307th.

The Mustangs average 75.1 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.1 the Racers allow.

SMU has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.1 away from home.

When playing at home, SMU made 1.1 more treys per game (7.1) than away from home (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (28.0%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule