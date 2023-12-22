Player prop bet options for Alperen Sengun and others are listed when the Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -159)

Friday's over/under for Sengun is 19.5 points. That is 0.2 fewer than his season average of 19.7.

He has collected 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (9.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Get Sengun gear at Fanatics!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Fred VanVleet's 17.7-point scoring average is 2.8 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's assists average -- 9.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Friday's over/under.

He makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 13.2 points Jabari Smith Jr. scores per game are 1.3 less than his prop total on Friday.

He has collected 8.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Smith has hit 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.