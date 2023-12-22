The Houston Rockets (13-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

Houston has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The 111.4 points per game the Rockets record are 6.3 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (117.7).

Houston is 3-5 when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets post 111.8 points per game at home, compared to 110.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of one points per contest.

Defensively Houston has been better at home this season, ceding 100.6 points per game, compared to 116.8 in road games.

When playing at home, the Rockets are averaging 1.7 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than on the road (11.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Rockets Injuries