How to Watch the Rockets vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-12) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- Houston has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Rockets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
- The 111.4 points per game the Rockets record are 6.3 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (117.7).
- Houston is 3-5 when scoring more than 117.7 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets post 111.8 points per game at home, compared to 110.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of one points per contest.
- Defensively Houston has been better at home this season, ceding 100.6 points per game, compared to 116.8 in road games.
- When playing at home, the Rockets are averaging 1.7 more three-pointers per game (13.3) than on the road (11.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Bullock
|Questionable
|Illness
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
