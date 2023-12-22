Rockets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (13-12) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW. The over/under is 228.5 in the matchup.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-7.5
|228.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points eight times.
- Houston has an average total of 219.7 in its matchups this year, 8.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Rockets have gone 17-8-0 ATS this season.
- Houston has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won six of those games.
- Houston has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The Rockets have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
|Rockets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Rockets vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
Rockets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|8
|32%
|111.4
|230.4
|108.4
|226.1
|220.8
|Mavericks
|21
|77.8%
|119
|230.4
|117.7
|226.1
|233.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total five times.
- Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home, covering 11 times in 13 home games, and six times in 12 road games.
- The Rockets put up 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Mavericks give up.
- Houston is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when scoring more than 117.7 points.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|17-8
|2-0
|10-15
|Mavericks
|14-13
|0-1
|18-9
Rockets vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Rockets
|Mavericks
|111.4
|119
|24
|6
|4-4
|13-9
|3-5
|15-7
|108.4
|117.7
|2
|21
|14-3
|5-2
|12-5
|5-2
