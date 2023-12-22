The Houston Rockets (13-12) are favored (-8.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 117 - Mavericks 111

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 8.5)

Mavericks (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-5.6)

Rockets (-5.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Rockets (17-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 68% of the time, 16.1% more often than the Mavericks (14-13-0) this season.

Houston covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Houston does it less often (40% of the time) than Dallas (66.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 2-7, while the Rockets are 6-1 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets have been led by their defense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by allowing only 108.4 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points scored (111.4 per contest).

This year, Houston is pulling down 45.2 boards per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

The Rockets rank 20th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per game.

With 12.5 turnovers per game, Houston is eighth in the NBA. It forces 12.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rockets rank 15th in the NBA with 12.5 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

