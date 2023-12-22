The Houston Rockets (13-12), on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center, will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (16-11). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Rockets' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of scoring 111.4 points per game (24th in the NBA) while allowing 108.4 per contest (second in the league).

The Mavericks' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (sixth in NBA) while allowing 117.7 per contest (21st in league).

These two teams score 230.4 points per game between them, 1.9 more than this game's total.

These two teams give up a combined 226.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Dallas has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +6600 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.