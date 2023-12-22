The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Rice Owls (6-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

  • This season, the Owls have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Rice shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Owls are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 336th.
  • The Owls record only 2.8 more points per game (74.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.6).
  • When Rice totals more than 71.6 points, it is 5-2.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice averaged 81.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Owls were better in home games last year, giving up 73.8 points per game, compared to 79.5 in away games.
  • In home games, Rice drained 0.4 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word W 80-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State W 76-51 Prather Coliseum
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M W 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana - Tudor Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UTSA - Tudor Fieldhouse

