The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-34.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-33.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Houston Christian has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 34.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas A&M has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Aggies games have hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

