The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will attempt to end a six-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Houston Christian has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.

The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 55th.

The Huskies put up only 2.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Aggies give up (69.1).

Houston Christian has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

Houston Christian averages 90.8 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.

At home the Huskies are conceding 75.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than they are on the road (89).

Houston Christian makes more 3-pointers at home (5 per game) than away (3.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than away (22.2%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule