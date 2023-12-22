How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will attempt to end a six-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- Houston Christian has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.
- The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 55th.
- The Huskies put up only 2.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Aggies give up (69.1).
- Houston Christian has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Houston Christian averages 90.8 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
- At home the Huskies are conceding 75.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than they are on the road (89).
- Houston Christian makes more 3-pointers at home (5 per game) than away (3.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than away (22.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas
|L 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 107-72
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|L 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|Nicholls State
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.