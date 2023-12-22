The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VanVleet, in his most recent game (December 20 loss against the Hawks), put up 32 points and 15 assists.

Below we will dive into VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.7 19.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists 10.5 9.0 9.1 PRA -- 31.1 33.1 PR -- 22.1 24 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Mavericks

VanVleet is responsible for attempting 16.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

He's knocked down 3.0 threes per game, or 23.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's opponents, the Mavericks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Mavericks allow 117.7 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Mavericks are 27th in the NBA, conceding 45.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 27.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 16th in the league, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 41 10 4 12 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.