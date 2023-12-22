How to Watch Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) travel to face the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) after dropping 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).
- Baylor is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.
- The Bears are the 157th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils rank 361st.
- The Bears score just 4.5 more points per game (86.7) than the Delta Devils give up (82.2).
- Baylor has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 82.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Baylor performed better in home games last year, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 66.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.9.
- Baylor sunk 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|L 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.