The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) travel to face the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) after dropping 11 consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Baylor vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).
  • Baylor is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 157th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Delta Devils rank 361st.
  • The Bears score just 4.5 more points per game (86.7) than the Delta Devils give up (82.2).
  • Baylor has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 82.2 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Baylor performed better in home games last year, posting 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 66.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.9.
  • Baylor sunk 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke L 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Ferrell Center
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

