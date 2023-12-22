The NBA schedule on Friday includes Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets (13-12) hosting the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alperen Sengun vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Tim Hardaway Jr. Total Fantasy Pts 982.1 570.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.3 23.8 Fantasy Rank 22 105

Alperen Sengun vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and 8.9 boards per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.

The Rockets average 111.4 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 108.4 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by three points per game.

Houston is seventh in the NBA at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Rockets connect on 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) while shooting 36.7% from deep (19th in the NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11.4 per game while shooting 32.4%.

Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in the league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages for the season are 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in league).

The Mavericks put up 119 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.7 per contest (21st in NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Dallas falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 42 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.8.

The Mavericks knock down 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37% from beyond the arc (16th in NBA). They are making 2.8 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game at 37.2%.

Dallas has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (14th in league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Tim Hardaway Jr. Plus/Minus Per Game 2.8 0.3 Usage Percentage 27% 24.4% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 56% Total Rebound Pct 15.2% 6.6% Assist Pct 28% 7.7%

