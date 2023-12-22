Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates will hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 134-127 loss to the Hawks, Sengun totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.7 17.8 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.7 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.6 PRA -- 33.8 31.1 PR -- 28.6 26.5



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Mavericks

Sengun is responsible for taking 17.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.1 per game.

Sengun's Rockets average 100.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 117.7 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the glass, the Mavericks have given up 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 27.1 assists per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 35 31 9 6 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.