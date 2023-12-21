WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games featuring a WAC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks versus the Austin Peay Governors.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Austin Peay Governors
|3:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Utah Valley Wolverines
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.