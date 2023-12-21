There are three games featuring a WAC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks versus the Austin Peay Governors.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Austin Peay Governors 3:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at Utah Valley Wolverines 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today