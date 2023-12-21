The UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Army Black Knights (2-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

UTSA's contests this year have an average total of 158.6, 16.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Roadrunners are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UTSA has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Roadrunners have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for UTSA.

UTSA vs. Army Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 7 70% 78.8 140.5 79.8 145.3 151.6 Army 2 20% 61.7 140.5 65.5 145.3 135.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners score 13.3 more points per game (78.8) than the Black Knights allow (65.5).

When UTSA totals more than 65.5 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA vs. Army Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 3-7-0 1-0 7-3-0 Army 5-5-0 3-1 3-7-0

UTSA vs. Army Home/Away Splits

UTSA Army 4-1 Home Record 2-4 1-5 Away Record 0-4 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-4-0 1-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.