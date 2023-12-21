The UTEP Miners (7-5) take on the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on YouTube.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Wyoming matchup.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

UTEP vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

UTEP has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Miners' nine games have hit the over.

Wyoming is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of four Cowboys games this year have hit the over.

