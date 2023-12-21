The UTEP Miners (7-5) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -1.5 140.5

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

UTEP's games this year have an average total of 147.7, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Miners have covered the spread only twice in nine opportunities this season.

UTEP has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Miners have entered five games this season favored by -125 or more and are 4-1 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UTEP has a 55.6% chance to win.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 3 33.3% 77.9 154.1 69.8 140.4 140.9 Wyoming 7 87.5% 76.2 154.1 70.6 140.4 145.5

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The 77.9 points per game the Miners record are 7.3 more points than the Cowboys give up (70.6).

UTEP is 1-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 70.6 points.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 2-7-0 1-4 3-6-0 Wyoming 4-4-0 4-2 4-4-0

UTEP vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Wyoming 11-7 Home Record 7-8 3-10 Away Record 1-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

