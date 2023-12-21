UTEP vs. Wyoming December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) will play the UTEP Miners (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on YouTube.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Sam Griffin: 18.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cam Manyawu: 9.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Akuel Kot: 16.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caden Powell: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Brendan Wenzel: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTEP vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Wyoming AVG
|Wyoming Rank
|116th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|76.2
|152nd
|153rd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|176th
|195th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|34.5
|266th
|79th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|295th
|337th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|156th
|80th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.5
|252nd
|334th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|15.1
|351st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.