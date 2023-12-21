The UTEP Miners (4-5) will meet the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UTEP vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

UTEP Players to Watch

Jane Asinde: 16.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Erin Wilson: 12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mahri Petree: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Delma Zita: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Adhel Tac: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Kendall Bostic: 11.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Genesis Bryant: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adalia McKenzie: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Camille Hobby: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brynn Shoup-Hill: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

