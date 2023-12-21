The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

This season, UT Arlington has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 18th.

The Mavericks' 75.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 65.5 the Red Raiders allow.

UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UT Arlington scored 11.4 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (61.5).

In 2022-23, the Mavericks conceded 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (70.5).

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington made fewer treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.2%) than at home (33.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule