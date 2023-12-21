The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -13.5 144.5

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points four times.

The average point total in Texas Tech's contests this year is 141.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Texas Tech has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Red Raiders have been at least a -1200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Texas Tech, based on the moneyline, is 92.3%.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 4 44.4% 75.6 151.5 65.5 137.2 137.1 UT Arlington 7 87.5% 75.9 151.5 71.7 137.2 143.9

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Red Raiders put up are just 3.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (71.7).

Texas Tech has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 4-5-0 2-2 4-5-0 UT Arlington 6-2-0 1-1 6-2-0

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech UT Arlington 11-6 Home Record 6-8 3-7 Away Record 4-9 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

