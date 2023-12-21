Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas Tech
|-13.5
|144.5
Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Texas Tech's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points four times.
- The average point total in Texas Tech's contests this year is 141.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Red Raiders' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.
- Texas Tech has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Red Raiders have been at least a -1200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from Texas Tech, based on the moneyline, is 92.3%.
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas Tech
|4
|44.4%
|75.6
|151.5
|65.5
|137.2
|137.1
|UT Arlington
|7
|87.5%
|75.9
|151.5
|71.7
|137.2
|143.9
Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends
- The 75.6 points per game the Red Raiders put up are just 3.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (71.7).
- Texas Tech has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas Tech
|4-5-0
|2-2
|4-5-0
|UT Arlington
|6-2-0
|1-1
|6-2-0
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas Tech
|UT Arlington
|11-6
|Home Record
|6-8
|3-7
|Away Record
|4-9
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.5
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
