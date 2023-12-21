The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Texas Tech has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Raiders sit at 114th.

The Red Raiders record 75.6 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 71.7 the Mavericks allow.

Texas Tech is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in away games.

At home, the Red Raiders ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than in road games (72.1).

Texas Tech averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

