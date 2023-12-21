How to Watch Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Texas Tech has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Raiders sit at 114th.
- The Red Raiders record 75.6 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 71.7 the Mavericks allow.
- Texas Tech is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in away games.
- At home, the Red Raiders ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than in road games (72.1).
- Texas Tech averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 82-76
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
