The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Texas Tech has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Raiders sit at 114th.
  • The Red Raiders record 75.6 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 71.7 the Mavericks allow.
  • Texas Tech is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Red Raiders ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than in road games (72.1).
  • Texas Tech averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged in road games (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Omaha W 87-58 United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts W 82-76 United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt W 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington - United Supermarkets Arena
12/28/2023 Sam Houston - United Supermarkets Arena
1/1/2024 North Alabama - United Supermarkets Arena

