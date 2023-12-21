The Houston Cougars (11-0) will try to build on an 11-game win run when they host the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Bobcats have won three games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Houston (-27.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Houston (-26.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Houston has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Cougars have gone over the point total just twice.

