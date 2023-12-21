Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Dallas Stars (18-8-4, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2, +120 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 30 games this season.

The Stars have won 63.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (17-10).

The Canucks have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 10-2 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Vancouver is 3-3 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 9-1-0 6.2 3.80 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.80 3.80 8 30.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 5-5-0 6.5 3.40 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.40 2.30 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 9 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.