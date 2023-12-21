The SMU Mustangs (5-5) take on the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

The Falcons average only 4.3 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mustangs allow (67.4).

Air Force is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

SMU is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.

The Mustangs score 72.7 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.7 the Falcons allow.

When SMU puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 5-4.

Air Force has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

The Mustangs shoot 45.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Falcons concede defensively.

The Falcons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG% Chantae Embry: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

