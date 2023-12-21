The Utah Valley Wolverines (4-6) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats average 14.0 more points per game (71.8) than the Wolverines allow their opponents to score (57.8).

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Sam Houston is 5-4.

Utah Valley has a 4-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.8 points.

The 56.8 points per game the Wolverines score are 12.2 fewer points than the Bearkats allow (69.0).

Sam Houston is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.

The Wolverines shoot 37.3% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Bearkats concede defensively.

The Bearkats shoot 35.8% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Wolverines allow.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Diana Rosenthal: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Sydnee Kemp: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Schedule