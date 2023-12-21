Thursday's game between the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-6) and Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Utah Valley securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Bearkats enter this matchup following a 69-64 loss to SMU on Monday.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 64, Sam Houston 62

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats registered their signature win of the season on November 21, when they defeated the Texas State Bobcats, who rank No. 134 in our computer rankings, 66-62.

Sam Houston has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but it also has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 134) on November 21

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 296) on November 11

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 298) on December 1

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Diana Rosenthal: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Sydnee Kemp: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats put up 71.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a +28 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Bearkats score 77.2 points per game at home, and 63.8 on the road.

At home Sam Houston is conceding 60.0 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than it is away (82.5).

