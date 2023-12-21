Going into their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-7), the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, December 21 at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams faced the Washington Commanders in their most recent game, winning 28-20.

The Saints are coming off of a 24-6 win over the New York Giants.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tutu Atwell WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Ronnie Rivers RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable Ahkello Witherspoon DB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Toe Out Chris Olave WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Rams vs. Saints Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are putting up 357.2 yards per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 336.9 yards allowed per game.

The Rams are compiling 23.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 19th, giving up 22.1 points per contest.

The Rams are compiling 235.9 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st, allowing 226.1 passing yards per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranks 11th in the NFL with 121.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 14th in rushing yards allowed per contest (110.8).

The Rams have forced 12 total turnovers (30th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 18th-ranked in the NFL.

Saints Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL (334.5 total yards per game) and 11th on the other side of the ball (311.9 total yards allowed per contest).

The Saints are accumulating 22.1 points per game on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 19.1 points per contest (sixth-ranked) on defense.

In terms of passing, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL (231.3 passing yards per game) and sixth defensively (185.4 passing yards allowed per game).

New Orleans ranks 19th in the NFL with 103.2 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 24th with 126.4 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

At +5, the Saints own the eighth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 22 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (12th in NFL).

Rams vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Saints (+165)

Rams (-200), Saints (+165) Total: 46 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.